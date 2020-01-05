Tottenham fans react to it being one year since Mousa Dembele's departure

Mousa Dembele was arguably the most underrated figure during Mauricio Pochettino's time at Tottenham Hotspur.

When Tottenham Hotspur hit their peak under Mauricio Pochettino, one player that was perhaps the heartbeat of what they did so well was the underrated figure, Mousa Dembele.

One year ago, Spurs parted ways with Dembele when the injury-hit player decided to leave North London for the unknown of the Chinese Super League.

Tottenham fans have pointed out that since Dembele's departure, they have kept zero clean sheets away from home in the Premier League, as they have reminisced about how brilliant he was for them in the middle of the park.

It did seem as though during Dembele's latter years in North London, injuries meant that he simply struggled to play on a consistent basis for the club.

But Tottenham fans on Twitter feel that his departure last January was a big mistake, and their performances in the middle of the park since have proven that.

The Spurs fans feel that they have missed his bite and drive in the middle of the park, as Moussa Sissoko, Eric Dier, Tanguy Ndombele and Harry Winks are tasked in proving their worth in these coming months.

There are some fans who think that Ndombele isn't too dissimilar to the Belgian, but once again, his injuries and lack of consistent game time is currently harming him from taking his game to the next level.

At times, he has proven to be an absolute brute in midfield, but then his performances have gone the other way which has frustrated the fans.

But either way, the Tottenham faithful are in no doubt that Dembele has been a huge miss, and the stats back it up.

Here is a selection of Spurs fans reacting to the Dembele stat:

He had more energy then the rest of them,he was a proper engine room,no one could get the ball of him,now look at us no engine in midfield. — Dennis (@bridyid7) January 4, 2020

Tanguy plays just like him, I feel he’s an unbelievable player every time I see him. He just needs to get healthy. So good at keeping possession and finding good passes — Cody K. (@TOTTENHAM_C0YS) January 4, 2020

He was diff level, and that the club had not planned a replacement long ago makes me feeling sick. So so dissapointed — David Williams (@DavidWilliamsDK) January 4, 2020

Dembele is irreplaceable. I knew we'd struggle when he left.

It's him that contributed so much to having a solid defensive record. — JR (@JR_014) January 4, 2020

I miss you so much Moussa Dembele — Susanne Paula Vines (@PaulaSusanne) January 4, 2020

Says it all really, the midfield hasn’t been the same since he left, whoever played alongside him he made them better — Gareth Nicholls (@gnicholls79) January 4, 2020

Is it just me or Can ndombele be our next Dembele? From what I’ve seen their play style is almost identical — Saucy Ndombele (@SpursFanatic8) January 4, 2020

Breaks my heart to watch this, he was immense for us. The unsung heart of the peak Poch years, dominated the ball in midfield allowing the talented attacking players to do their thing. — Andy Insley (@brumbaquat) January 4, 2020

truly unbelievable how most people didn't wince even a little when he left. massive part of our midfield. — quinn hughes fanclub (@omikhatib) January 4, 2020

I am still baffled with his departure and how Levy and Poch didn’t do EVERYTHING to keep him. What a Titan he was. — Maximus آرتیموس ‍☠️ (@maximus_artim) January 4, 2020