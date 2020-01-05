Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham fans react to it being one year since Mousa Dembele's departure

Amir Mir
Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino gestures during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur...
Mousa Dembele was arguably the most underrated figure during Mauricio Pochettino's time at Tottenham Hotspur.

Mousa Dembele and Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on January 03, 2019 in Enfield, England.

When Tottenham Hotspur hit their peak under Mauricio Pochettino, one player that was perhaps the heartbeat of what they did so well was the underrated figure, Mousa Dembele.

One year ago, Spurs parted ways with Dembele when the injury-hit player decided to leave North London for the unknown of the Chinese Super League. 

 

Tottenham fans have pointed out that since Dembele's departure, they have kept zero clean sheets away from home in the Premier League, as they have reminisced about how brilliant he was for them in the middle of the park.

It did seem as though during Dembele's latter years in North London, injuries meant that he simply struggled to play on a consistent basis for the club.

But Tottenham fans on Twitter feel that his departure last January was a big mistake, and their performances in the middle of the park since have proven that.

Tottenham Hotspur's Mousa Dembele and Manchester City's Kyle Walker during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 29,...

The Spurs fans feel that they have missed his bite and drive in the middle of the park, as Moussa Sissoko, Eric Dier, Tanguy Ndombele and Harry Winks are tasked in proving their worth in these coming months. 

There are some fans who think that Ndombele isn't too dissimilar to the Belgian, but once again, his injuries and lack of consistent game time is currently harming him from taking his game to the next level.

At times, he has proven to be an absolute brute in midfield, but then his performances have gone the other way which has frustrated the fans.

But either way, the Tottenham faithful are in no doubt that Dembele has been a huge miss, and the stats back it up. 

Here is a selection of Spurs fans reacting to the Dembele stat: 

