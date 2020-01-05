Tottenham boss wants double deal for star's brother and striker - report

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want the Fulham duo this month.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly going back for Steven Sessegnon this month.

Former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino brought the Fulham star's twin brother Ryan to North London last summer.

It was reported [The Guardian] that Steven would be part of the deal, but Tottenham only wound up with one of the Sessegnon starlets.

But according to 90 Min, the North Londoners are set to renew an interest in the 19-year-old Championship star.

The report adds that Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho also wants his team-mate Aleksandar Mitrovic in what would be a double swoop.

Mourinho is light on bonafide striking options right now after Harry Kane was ruled out with a hamstring injury, leaving wingers Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura as the best alternatives.

But convincing the promotion-chasing Cottagers to sell two, let alone one, of their biggest assets in the one month could be difficult.

Mitrovic is spearheading the London club's bid to return to the Premier League after netting 18 Championship goals in 25 outings this season.

It's probably more important that Mourinho gets Mitrovic than Sessegnon, and even that's unlikely to materialise now.

The Portuguese manager badly needs a tried-and-tested goalscorer in light of Kane's absence, but chairman Daniel Levy probably isn't going to pay over the odds for a striker who Fulham can demand a lot of money for.

The Serbia international has four-and-a-half years to run on his contract and he's the single-biggest reason as to why the West Londoners could get a huge payday from Premier League promotion come May.

It makes very little sense for them to sell, unfortunately for Mourinho and Levy.