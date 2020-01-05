Quick links

Tottenham boss wants double deal for star's brother and striker - report

Shane Callaghan
Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Arsenal FC at Craven Cottage on October 7, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.
Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want the Fulham duo this month.

Steven Sessegnon of Fulham in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Leeds United at Craven Cottage on August 21, 2019 in London, England.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly going back for Steven Sessegnon this month.

Former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino brought the Fulham star's twin brother Ryan to North London last summer.

It was reported [The Guardian] that Steven would be part of the deal, but Tottenham only wound up with one of the Sessegnon starlets.

But according to 90 Min, the North Londoners are set to renew an interest in the 19-year-old Championship star.

 

The report adds that Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho also wants his team-mate Aleksandar Mitrovic in what would be a double swoop.

Mourinho is light on bonafide striking options right now after Harry Kane was ruled out with a hamstring injury, leaving wingers Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura as the best alternatives.

But convincing the promotion-chasing Cottagers to sell two, let alone one, of their biggest assets in the one month could be difficult.

Mitrovic is spearheading the London club's bid to return to the Premier League after netting 18 Championship goals in 25 outings this season.

Daniel Levy takes his seat in the stand for the game during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland at White Hart Lane on September 18, 2016 in London, England.

It's probably more important that Mourinho gets Mitrovic than Sessegnon, and even that's unlikely to materialise now.

The Portuguese manager badly needs a tried-and-tested goalscorer in light of Kane's absence, but chairman Daniel Levy probably isn't going to pay over the odds for a striker who Fulham can demand a lot of money for.

The Serbia international has four-and-a-half years to run on his contract and he's the single-biggest reason as to why the West Londoners could get a huge payday from Premier League promotion come May.

It makes very little sense for them to sell, unfortunately for Mourinho and Levy.

Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham celebrates with teammate Ryan Sessegnon after scoring his team's third goal during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Southampton FC at Craven...

