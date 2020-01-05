£1m star buzzing over potential Celtic debut in Europe

Jeremie Frimpong could and probably will make his European debut for Celtic next month.

Jeremie Frimpong has told Celtic's official website that he can't wait to potentially make his European debut for the club.

The 18-year-old was ineligible for Celtic's Europa League group-stage games during the first part of the season after being omitted from the squad.

But Frimpong is one of the first names on the team sheet these days following a phenomenal and rapid rise to prominence since joining from Manchester City in September for a potential £1 million fee [The Daily Mail].

The Dutch right-back, who began his career with the Premier League giants, is arguably the most excited talent in Scottish football right now.

And Frimpong admitted to Celtic's official website that he's buzzing about the prospect of making his Europa League debut in the knockout stage this year.

He said: "Aw, man, I’ve been wanting to play in European competition for the longest time!

"If I get the chance to play in the last 32 tie, that’ll be a dream come true for me. To play for Celtic in Europe? It’s quality. Even the thought of it gets me excited."

Neil Lennon's side have a two-legged affair against Danish side Copenhagen in February.

The first leg comes on February 20 in Denmark and, having beaten Lazio away this season already, Celtic won't be intimidated by that at all.