Three West Ham United players David Moyes should sell

David Moyes will know this West Ham United squad pretty well, but there will be certain individuals that he will have no choice but to offload this month or in the summer.

West Ham United enter yet another crucial stage in their quest to take that forward step and move into Europe.

Under previous regimes, it hasn't worked, as the West Ham board have now opted to bring back David Moyes, who splits opinion from one end of the London Stadium to the other.

The January transfer window is open which provides Moyes with a great chance to bolster his squad or even part ways with players he may think are not good enough to play for the club.

From Moyes' perspective, it could be too early to make drastic changes to West Ham's squad, but come the summer, he'll need to be ruthless.

Here are three West Ham players that need to be shipped out either this month or in the summer:

Carlos Sanchez – It still beggars belief why West Ham decided to buy Sanchez. The signs were already there when he totally flopped at Aston Villa when they were relegated to the second-tier for the first time in nearly three decades in 2016.

But still, during the summer of 2018, Manuel Pellegrini and Co. saw it fit to secure the services of the Columbian from Italian side Flortenaita. Whilst Sanchez's contract is due to expire this summer, the Hammers are better off parting ways with him this month.

He has provided no defensive stability during his time in East London, and during his most recent outing against a second-string Leicester City side, his lack of fight in the middle of the park was pretty pathetic. Sanchez staying at West Ham beyond this month would just be a waste of wages. Moving him on now is the best option.

Roberto – The Spanish goalkeeper has the passion for the job, but unfortunately, he isn't a number one or even a number two. The 33-year-old is way too erratic and someone who has put near-on every West Ham fan on edge when he was given the gloves during Fabianski's injury.

There's no doubt that Fabianski is West Ham's number one, and during his brief period in the first-team, David Martin has proven that he is the number two. Therefore, another one of Manuel Pellegrini's signings will, more than likely, be waving goodbye to the club, either this month or in the summer.

Jack Wilshere – It has been near-on 18 months since Wilshere swapped North London for East London, and unfortunately, it hasn't worked out for the midfielder. The injuries which plagued his Arsenal career have followed him to West Ham, where he has only made 16 appearances so far for the club.

There's no doubt that a lot of people at the club would like Wilshere to shine. He has worked non-stop to prove his worth, but it does seem that injury after injury has resulted in him losing that touch and the pace of the Premier League. There is still time for Wilshere to show what he is about, and a manager like Moyes will enjoy working with him. But if things continue the way they are then it wouldn't be a surprise to see the 28-year-old leaving the club come the summer.