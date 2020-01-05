Quick links

'This would be incredible': Some Spurs fans react after hearing right back Mourinho wants

Tottenham Hotspur fans display banners during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Leicester City right back Ricardo Pereira.

Tottenham Hotspur may well be in the market for a new right back in 2020, and a whole host of names have been linked there.

Serge Aurier has become Jose Mourinho's first-choice at right back, but the Ivorian hasn't always looked secure since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

Spurs sold Kieran Trippier over the summer, but chose not to bring in a replacement in a curious decision, starting the season with Kyle Walker-Peters at right back before going with Aurier.

 

Now, Mourinho may look to solve the right conundrum once and for all, and the Daily Star claim he is keen on Leicester City ace Ricardo Pereira.

The 26-year-old has starred for the Foxes since arriving from Porto in 2018, not only providing pace and attacking intent, but also showing himself as one of the most defensively-solid right backs in the Premier League.

A £30million move is claimed, but Leicester surely wouldn't sell him for that kind of money having paid not much less to bring Pereira to the King Power Stadium in the first place.

Still, Spurs fans are taking to Twitter to react to the rumours, with some feeling that a move for Pereira would be 'incredible' and just the type of player that Spurs need to be signing.

Yet the overriding feeling is one of scepticism, feeling that there is just no chance Leicester will sell Pereira to Tottenham – certainly not for £30million anyway.

