We're desperate for a The Gentlemen sequel: Has it been confirmed?

It's the director's best film for quite some time.

It's arrived and hopes for The Gentlemen sequel are already apparent.

Guy Ritchie, you have been missed!

We know, we know... "He never went away" you may say, but he certainly stopped making the kind of films we might necessarily want from him.

The British filmmaker's most recent efforts have been the live-action Disney reboot Aladdin and 2017's King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, which was a critical and box-office failure.

Sure, some admired both of these a great deal, but they're far and away from his best. In 1998, he announced himself as a talent to watch with the hilarious modern crime classic Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. He followed it up with Snatch in 2000 and the two films remain cherished gems of British cinema.

He returned to the genre with 2008's RocknRolla, but since then he's been trying new things. With The Gentlemen, on the other hand, he's back in familiar territory. It's no surprise that audiences want more, but is more on the way?

The Gentlemen sequel confirmed?

As of yet, a sequel to The Gentlemen has not been confirmed.

However, it's still early days, as it was only released on Wednesday, January 1st 2020. We'll have to wait to see how it performs financially before getting out hopes up. Then again, even if the film concluded with its announcement, we'd have to take it with a pinch of salt...

At the end of the aforementioned RocknRolla, a title card read: "Johnny, Archy and the Wild Bunch will be back in The Real RocknRolla." After over a decade, fans are still waiting!

Nevertheless, we'd have to say we're more optimistic about a sequel to his latest.

The Gentlemen demands a sequel!

*SPOILERS*

Firstly, it has to be acknowledged that these are characters we'd happily see return.

Sure, it's not new territory for Guy, but he's so confident and authoritative over this material that the cast just have an absolute ball with these characters.

We can't imagine there are many performers who wouldn't want to take one of these archetypal Guy Ritchie characters for a spin.

Of course, then there's the ending. One of the major themes explored here is betrayal, and wow, there's certainly a lot of it throughout. Arguably, the film's biggest highlight is Hugh Grant's performance as the seedy Fletcher, and in the end, he's been captured and has a hell of a lot to answer for.

The entire film springs from Fletcher in a room recounting a thrilling story, and it could easily be done again! Then, you have Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey), Raymond (Charlie Hunnam) and other terrific characters, established and ready to explore even further.

Mickey survived, but there's gonna be plenty more muscle where that came from. A war is on the cards!

Fans talk The Gentlemen on Twitter

Audiences are definitely up for one, and who can blame them!

Check out a selection of tweets singing its praises below:

The Gentlemen - my first film of 2020



1. Guy Ritchie has done it again. Though the story line & narration got confusing at times, I really like his directing.

2. Hugh Grant has neverrrr acted like this before.

3. Matthew McConaughey is Bae, chief, the creme de la creme. — . (@Tayonism) January 2, 2020

The Gentlemen - Guy Ritchie hits the cinema screen with his classic style and amusing dialogue throughout this feature. Akin to some of his previous screenplays, such as Snatch, this film contains signature characters and great acting from a stellar cast to boot. Madly enjoyable. — Ryan Baker (@FanaticForFilms) January 3, 2020

The Gentlemen absolutely superb film. Proper Guy Ritchie type movie that I didn’t want to end! 9/10. — Daniel Zanic (@Zanic23) January 3, 2020

saw The Gentlemen today, Guy Ritchie back to his his best and Matthew McConaughey is brilliant #TheGentlemen — Carl Laity (@fubzy71) January 2, 2020

