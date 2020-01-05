Quick links

'An absolute gem', 'immense': Some Sunderland fans in awe of 25-year-old

Phil Parkinson's Sunderland were victorious at the Stadium of Light this weekend and some of the Black Cats fanbase hailed Jordan Willis' display.

Jordan Willis of Sunderland celebrates on the final whistle during the Sky Bet League One match between Doncaster Rovers and Sunderland at Keepmoat Stadium on December 29, 2019 in...

A number of Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to praise Jordan Willis' display in Saturday's League One victory at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats moved back into the top ten and eased the pressure on Phil Parkinson thanks to a first-half masterclass against Lincoln, racing into a three-goal lead and holding on for a 3-1 win.

Willis was a rock at the back for Sunderland during the game, winning several individual battles against the opposition, and even when John Akinde's introduction seemed to unsettle some of the other Black Cats men, he continued to put in a collected display.

 

 

In addition, the 25-year-old came close to getting onto the scoresheet himself, only a fine save from Josh Vickers on the stroke of half time denying him a goal.

Here is what some Sunderland fans said on Twitter about Willis' display:

Sunderland were bright from the start at the Stadium of Light and took the lead on 19 minutes, Tom Flanagan rising highest inside the six-yard box to nod home Chris Maguire's corner.

Maguire was involved in the second goal too, Vickers' attempted pass coming off him and looping into the air, allowing Lynden Gooch to outjump Michael Bostwick and head into the back of the net from close range.

Gooch added his second and Sunderland’s third on 29 minutes when a long clearance by Jon McLaughlin was missed by the Lincoln defence, allowing the the 24-year-old to bear down on goal and slot past Vickers from just inside the box.

Although Tyler Walker grabbed one back with a contentious goal, the Black Cats held on for their second win in three games, and extended their unbeaten league run to five games.

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Coventry City at Stadium of Light on November 23, 2019 in Sunderland, England.

