'An absolute gem', 'immense': Some Sunderland fans in awe of 25-year-old

A number of Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to praise Jordan Willis' display in Saturday's League One victory at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats moved back into the top ten and eased the pressure on Phil Parkinson thanks to a first-half masterclass against Lincoln, racing into a three-goal lead and holding on for a 3-1 win.

Willis was a rock at the back for Sunderland during the game, winning several individual battles against the opposition, and even when John Akinde's introduction seemed to unsettle some of the other Black Cats men, he continued to put in a collected display.

In addition, the 25-year-old came close to getting onto the scoresheet himself, only a fine save from Josh Vickers on the stroke of half time denying him a goal.

Here is what some Sunderland fans said on Twitter about Willis' display:

The summer window was so poor, injury prone players, inconstant players, panic buys, players just not good enough. However Jordan Willis is an absolute gem. He is well above this level of football, Pacey, powerful, good driving with the ball. And he cost us nowt. #safc — Jordan Ramsey (@RamseySAFC) January 4, 2020

Which player impressed you most today with ther performance? Willis was MOTM for me. Quick, strong, persistent, and contributed going forward in the first half. — Gav — Roker Report (@RokerReport) 4 January 2020

Willis was immense today — Paul Lund (@MillviewLundy) 4 January 2020

Willis is always motm for me — Gary Eden (@GaryEden4) 4 January 2020

Top 3 performers today:

1. Gooch

2. Willis

3. Hume



Did the business in the first half, poorer second half but 3 points and +2 GD is great #safc — Liam Jordan (@liamjay91) January 4, 2020

Willis, Power and Gooch.



I think we need an attacking RB with pace if we are to play this formation.



Wyke and Maguire were poor IMHO. — Michael Crabb (@MJCRABB) 4 January 2020

jordan willis is absolutely quality like — Brucey (@LukeBruceee) 4 January 2020

Sunderland were bright from the start at the Stadium of Light and took the lead on 19 minutes, Tom Flanagan rising highest inside the six-yard box to nod home Chris Maguire's corner.

Maguire was involved in the second goal too, Vickers' attempted pass coming off him and looping into the air, allowing Lynden Gooch to outjump Michael Bostwick and head into the back of the net from close range.

Gooch added his second and Sunderland’s third on 29 minutes when a long clearance by Jon McLaughlin was missed by the Lincoln defence, allowing the the 24-year-old to bear down on goal and slot past Vickers from just inside the box.

Although Tyler Walker grabbed one back with a contentious goal, the Black Cats held on for their second win in three games, and extended their unbeaten league run to five games.