'Sunday league quality', 'Bin him': Some Spurs fans react to defender's latest performance

Tottenham Hotspur face an unwanted FA Cup replay after drawing 1-1 away at Middlesbrough this afternoon.

Spurs travelled up to the North East in hope of a passage through to the fourth round of the competition, but Boro went into the game with four wins in a row.

Tottenham couldn't find the opener without injured striker Harry Kane, and Ashley Fletcher put Boro ahead, racing past Jan Vertonghen to bury George Saville's pass.

Spurs did find a leveller as Lucas Moura headed home Serge Aurier's cross, but they couldn't find a winner, and now face a replay against the Championship side.

Tottenham really didn't impress yet again, with Jose Mourinho surely now very much aware of the massive job he has on his hands in North London.

A number of players disappointed at the Riverside Stadium, and one of those was defender Vertonghen, who was beaten for the opening goal.

The Belgian hasn't looked himself this season, and whilst his ongoing contract uncertainty may be one reason, fans have another idea in mind.

Some supporters feel that Vertonghen is simply 'finished' and 'dusted' now, urging Spurs to 'bin him' if Napoli want to sign him this month before his contract expires.

Others suggested that Vertonghen looks like he's running through tar because he seems so slow in his advancing years, even branding him 'Sunday league quality'.

Vertonghen's contract expires in the summer but I would not renew his contract the guy is finished been a great servant for the club thank him but has declined badly it’s time to move him on! #THFC pic.twitter.com/XZ1cVIbcCD — Ross Norsworthy (@rossnorsworthy1) January 5, 2020

We gift another goal lol. Vertonghen needs to go, hes FINISHED. — Hamid (@HamidTHFC) January 5, 2020

Vertonghen is actually Sunday league quality nowadays. Expecting him to walk off and light a cigarette with a can of Carling in his hand ffs #thfc — Louis SH (@lsmith_howes) January 5, 2020

Vertonghen is finished — Joe (@JblincoTHFC) January 5, 2020

Vertonghen is done. — Jammyy (@JammyyTHFC) January 5, 2020

Vertonghen runs like he’s towing a caravan. #THFC — COYS.com (@COYS_com) January 5, 2020

Vertonghen is dusted. If the Napoli interest is in any way true, bin him as soon as possible and get in someone who doesn't run the same speed as my nan — LR (@lr_thfc) January 5, 2020