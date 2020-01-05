Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

'Sunday league quality', 'Bin him': Some Spurs fans react to defender's latest performance

Olly Dawes
Tottenham supporters gather at a fan zone in Madrid on June 1, 2019 before the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Tottenham. (Photo by Loli San Jose
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur drew 1-1 at Middlesbrough this afternoon.

Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham Hotspur is challenged by Patrick Roberts of Middlesbrough during the FA Cup Third Round match between Middlesbrough and Tottenham Hotspur at Riverside Stadium...

Tottenham Hotspur face an unwanted FA Cup replay after drawing 1-1 away at Middlesbrough this afternoon.

Spurs travelled up to the North East in hope of a passage through to the fourth round of the competition, but Boro went into the game with four wins in a row.

Tottenham couldn't find the opener without injured striker Harry Kane, and Ashley Fletcher put Boro ahead, racing past Jan Vertonghen to bury George Saville's pass.

 

Spurs did find a leveller as Lucas Moura headed home Serge Aurier's cross, but they couldn't find a winner, and now face a replay against the Championship side.

Tottenham really didn't impress yet again, with Jose Mourinho surely now very much aware of the massive job he has on his hands in North London.

A number of players disappointed at the Riverside Stadium, and one of those was defender Vertonghen, who was beaten for the opening goal.

Tottenham Hotspur's Belgian defender Jan Vertonghen (L) vies with Middlesbrough's English midfielder Marcus Tavernier (R) during the English FA cup third round football match between...

The Belgian hasn't looked himself this season, and whilst his ongoing contract uncertainty may be one reason, fans have another idea in mind.

Some supporters feel that Vertonghen is simply 'finished' and 'dusted' now, urging Spurs to 'bin him' if Napoli want to sign him this month before his contract expires.

Others suggested that Vertonghen looks like he's running through tar because he seems so slow in his advancing years, even branding him 'Sunday league quality'.

Tottenham supporters gather at a fan zone in Madrid on June 1, 2019 before the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Tottenham. (Photo by Loli San Jose

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch