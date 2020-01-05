Star could be Aston Villa's best striker since Christian Benteke

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing Daniel Sturridge this month.

We're officially into the January transfer window and Aston Villa definitely need a few players this month.

Dean Smith needs a goalkeeper to arrive at Bodymoor Heath amid speculation from The Telegraph that the Aston Villa boss is worried that Tom Heaton could be out for the season.

And the same applies to Wesley Moraes, who picked up an ankle injury in the Villans' 2-1 win at Burnley earlier this week.

Smith probably needed a better striker than Wesley anyway after the £22 million Brazilian endured a mixed first six months in England, but now they definitely do.

And if rumours are believed, Daniel Sturridge is on Aston Villa's radar [The Daily Mail] and if that one materialises, he could be the club's best striker since Christian Benteke.

This is a player with 76 Premier League goals under his belt following spells with Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City.

When fit, Sturridge is a major player in this division and if the Villa can sign him from Trabzonspor then it has to be considered a real coup.

The West Midlands club have lacked a prolific top-flight goalscorer since losing Benteke to Liverpool in 2015, with the big Belgian netting 42 league goals over his three seasons at the club.

It's a very decent return considering that the Villa side as a whole weren't thriving back then and Sturridge - who scored 21 Premier League goals in the 2013-14 campaign - is more than capable of emulating him.