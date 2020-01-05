Quick links

Reported £10m summer Leeds target left out of squad, Whites fans react

Leeds United were linked with the Newcastle United hitman last summer.

Leeds United fans on Twitter are intrigued by Dwight Gayle's omission from the latest Newcastle United squad.

Magpies boss Steve Bruce left out his £10 million striker [The Mirror] from the squad that drew 1-1 away to Rochdale in the FA Cup on Saturday.

The 29-year-old hitman, who was linked with a move to Leeds last summer [The Telegraph], has barely played for Newcastle in the Premier League this season.

Gayle has managed eight appearances but only one of those was from the start, culminating in a total of 151 minutes so far.

 

It wouldn't be a huge surprise if Saturday's omission was linked to a winter exit, and here's how fans of the Elland Road club reacted on social media.

What a class addition Gayle would be for Leeds - and it just so happens that Marcelo Bielsa needs a striker.

Bielsa lost Eddie Nketiah this week as Arsenal recalled him over a lack of playing time under the Argentine coach.

The Whites already boast a nine-point cushion in the automatic promotion spots, but the addition of Gayle, who scored 24 Championship goals on loan at West Brom last season, would surely guarantee United a return to the Premier League come May.

