Reported £10m summer Leeds target left out of squad, Whites fans react

Leeds United were linked with the Newcastle United hitman last summer.

Leeds United fans on Twitter are intrigued by Dwight Gayle's omission from the latest Newcastle United squad.

Magpies boss Steve Bruce left out his £10 million striker [The Mirror] from the squad that drew 1-1 away to Rochdale in the FA Cup on Saturday.

The 29-year-old hitman, who was linked with a move to Leeds last summer [The Telegraph], has barely played for Newcastle in the Premier League this season.

Gayle has managed eight appearances but only one of those was from the start, culminating in a total of 151 minutes so far.

It wouldn't be a huge surprise if Saturday's omission was linked to a winter exit, and here's how fans of the Elland Road club reacted on social media.

Dwight Gayle isn't playing for Newcastle today. Could be good news for #LUFC if they're serious about going up this year. — Christopher (@ChrisMozzi) January 4, 2020

No Gayle.. be a decent signing for anyone in our league. #lufc https://t.co/r8y1BFGTuo — Oliver Medd (@OliverMedd7) January 4, 2020

So it’s looking less likely that Leeds will sign Che Adams, so why not go for Dwight Gayle or even Glenn Murray?.. #lufc #mot — Connor Mahoney!! BielsaBall and Beer (@ConnorMOT92) January 4, 2020

What a class addition Gayle would be for Leeds - and it just so happens that Marcelo Bielsa needs a striker.

Bielsa lost Eddie Nketiah this week as Arsenal recalled him over a lack of playing time under the Argentine coach.

The Whites already boast a nine-point cushion in the automatic promotion spots, but the addition of Gayle, who scored 24 Championship goals on loan at West Brom last season, would surely guarantee United a return to the Premier League come May.