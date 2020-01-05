Quick links

Report: West Ham want five-goal striker who once picked Arsenal over Hammers

Chuba Akpom #47 of PAOK as seen in action during the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round
West Ham United are again being linked with Chuba Akpom.

According to the Daily Mail, West Ham United are again interested in signing PAOK Salonika striker Chuba Akpom during this month's transfer window.

It's suggested that Akpom is one of their targets this month, joining Chelsea's Olivier Giroud as a top striking target for the Hammers.

Sebastien Haller has endured his ups and downs this season but did score in David Moyes' first game back in charge of the club, but Albian Ajeti has barely been seen since joining from Basel in August.

 

Signing another striker should be a priority for West Ham, and they may well feel that Akpom can provide another option without breaking the bank.

Akpom, 24, hit eight goals in 33 games last season as PAOK won the league and cup double in Greece, justifying Akpom's shock move there.

The striker has bagged another five goals so far this term, and West Ham could offer him a return to the Premier League – just 18 months since he chose to leave Arsenal.

The Daily Mail reported back in August that West Ham were keen on a £5million deal, and now suggest that he is back on their radar for this month's window too.

What's interesting about Akpom is that spent three years training with West Ham as a kid, as admitted by Alex Iwobi to the London Evening Standard, before both picked Arsenal instead.

A move to sign Akpom in January would give him a chance to finally turn out for the Hammers after all, but having previously struggled in English football, there may be question marks about his suitability for the Premier League.

