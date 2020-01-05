Report: Tottenham Hotspur could turn towards £30m international who has rejected London rival

Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace have been linked with AC Milan forward Krzysztof Piatek.

According to Calciomercato.it, Tottenham Hotspur could turn their attention to AC Milan forward Krzysztof Piatek, who has already rejected Crystal Palace.

It has been reported that Premier League club Palace made an approach for Piatek and so did Italian outfit Genoa, but the 24-year-old forward has turned them down.

The report in the Italian news outlet has claimed that Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho could make a move for the Poland international due to the injury to Harry Kane.

England international striker Kane has suffered a torn hamstring and could be out for "several weeks”, as reported by BBC Sport.

Stats

Piatek joined Milan from Genoa in January 2019 for a transfer fee reported by The Sun to be worth £30 million.

The Poland international made 16 starts and two substitute appearances in Serie A for Milan during the second half of last season, scoring nine goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

So far this season, the 24-year-old made 13 starts and four substitute appearances in the league for the Rossoneri, scoring four goals in the process, according to WhoScored.