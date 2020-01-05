Quick links

Sunderland

Leeds United

League One

Championship

Report: Sunderland want 24-year-old Leeds United could sell this month

Subhankar Mondal
Charlie Wyke of Sunderland beats Lewie Coyle to the ball during the Sky Bet League One match between Fleetwood Town and Sunderland at Highbury Stadium on January 1, 2020 in Fleetwood,...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United-owned Lewie Coyle is reportedly on Sunderland’s radar.

Lewie Coyle of Fleetwood Town

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 61, January 5, 2020), Sunderland are interested in signing Lewie Coyle from Leeds United in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson is looking for a specialist right-back and has identified Coyle as a transfer target this month.

The 24-year-old, who can also operate as a left-back or as a central midfielder, is out of contract at Leeds at the end of the season, and the West Yorkshire outfit could sell him now, according to the report.

It has also been claimed that Sunderland are looking to secure the services of the Englishman on a permanent contract, but at a cut-price deal.

 

Good signing for Sunderland?

Coyle joined Sunderland’s League One rivals Fleetwood Town on a six-month loan deal in the summer of 2019.

The right-back has done well for Joey Barton’s side, providing five assists in 22 League One games, according to WhoScored.

The 24-year-old knows the division inside out, and he will be a smart addition to a Sunderland side aiming for promotion from League One to the Championship at the end of the season.

Charlie Wyke of Sunderland beats Lewie Coyle to the ball during the Sky Bet League One match between Fleetwood Town and Sunderland at Highbury Stadium on January 1, 2020 in Fleetwood,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch