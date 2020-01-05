Report: Sunderland want 24-year-old Leeds United could sell this month

Leeds United-owned Lewie Coyle is reportedly on Sunderland’s radar.

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 61, January 5, 2020), Sunderland are interested in signing Lewie Coyle from Leeds United in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson is looking for a specialist right-back and has identified Coyle as a transfer target this month.

The 24-year-old, who can also operate as a left-back or as a central midfielder, is out of contract at Leeds at the end of the season, and the West Yorkshire outfit could sell him now, according to the report.

It has also been claimed that Sunderland are looking to secure the services of the Englishman on a permanent contract, but at a cut-price deal.

Good signing for Sunderland?

Coyle joined Sunderland’s League One rivals Fleetwood Town on a six-month loan deal in the summer of 2019.

The right-back has done well for Joey Barton’s side, providing five assists in 22 League One games, according to WhoScored.

The 24-year-old knows the division inside out, and he will be a smart addition to a Sunderland side aiming for promotion from League One to the Championship at the end of the season.