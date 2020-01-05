Quick links

Report suggests Aston Villa and West Ham interest in Ibrahim Sehic

Ibrahim Sehic has been linked with Aston Villa and West Ham United.

A report in The Daily Star has suggested that Aston Villa and West Ham United are interested in signing Ibrahim Sehic in the January transfer window.

Sehic is out of contract at Turkish club BB Erzurumspor at the end of the season, and Premier League clubs Villa and West Ham are aware that the 31-year-old goalkeeper will cost £1.5 million in the January transfer window, according to the report.

 

Need for a new goalkeeper

Both Villa and West Ham are in need for a new goalkeeper, although for the short term.

While Tom Heaton is out for the rest of the season for the Villans, Lukas Fabianski has only just returned to full fitness for the Hammers.

Villa and West Ham do need to recruit someone for between the posts for the rest of the season, and for the reported £1.5m, 31-year-old Bosnia and Herzegovina international goalkeeper Sehic would not be a bad signing for either club.

Villa are 17th in the Premier League table at the moment, while West Ham are a point above them in 16th place.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

