Report: Rodgers signing could leave Celtic, Lennon has only picked him once

Celtic defender Jack Hendry is reportedly wanted by Hearts.

According to The Scottish Sun, Hearts are interested in rescuing Jack Hendry from Celtic – but face competition from Championship clubs.

It's suggested that new Hearts boss Daniel Stendel is keen to sign a new central defender, having already frozen out Christophe Berra.

Hendry is subsequently on the German's radar, having been made aware of his availability after a torrid time with Celtic.

The 24-year-old had impressed with Dundee to earn himself a January 2018 move to Celtic, with some comparing him to John Stones in terms of his ability to play out from the back.

However, Hendry has only made 27 appearances for Celtic in two years at Parkhead, and has only played once since Neil Lennon succeeded Brendan Rodgers.

It's clear that the Scot needs to leave Celtic in order to play first-team football, as ending 2019 with just two appearances in the calendar year simply isn't enough.

Hearts can offer Hendry an escape route and a stay in Scotland, but it's claimed that 'several' Championship sides want to lure him to England.

Celtic are unlikely to put up any sort of resistance given Hendry's lack of football, with fans possibly hoping to see the back of him this month.