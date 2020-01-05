Report: Recalled Tottenham Hotspur player wanted by two clubs

Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke is reportedly on the radar of Millwall and Preston North End.

According to The Sun (print edition, page 67, January 4, 2020), Millwall and Preston North End are interested in signing Jack Clarke from Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window.

Clarke has been recalled by Premier League club Tottenham from his loan spell at Leeds after not getting enough playing time under head coach Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road.

The report has claimed that Championship duo Millwall and Preston want to secure the services of the 19-year-old winger on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Good signing?

Clarke knows the Championship and played well for Leeds during the 2018-19 campaign.

The 19-year-old, who can also operate as a forward, made four starts and 20 substitute appearances in the Championship for the Whites last season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Both Millwall and Preston are aiming to finish in the top six of the Championship table this season, and the former Leeds winger will be a good signing for either club in that quest.