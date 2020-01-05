Quick links

Report: Recalled Tottenham Hotspur player wanted by two clubs

Subhankar Mondal
Leeds United's Jack Clarke battles with Stoke City's Stephen Ward during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Leeds United and Stoke City at Elland Road on August 27, 2019 in Leeds,...
Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke is reportedly on the radar of Millwall and Preston North End.

Jack Clarke of Leeds United arrives prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road on November 02, 2019 in Leeds, England.

According to The Sun (print edition, page 67, January 4, 2020), Millwall and Preston North End are interested in signing Jack Clarke from Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window.

Clarke has been recalled by Premier League club Tottenham from his loan spell at Leeds after not getting enough playing time under head coach Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road.

The report has claimed that Championship duo Millwall and Preston want to secure the services of the 19-year-old winger on a loan deal until the end of the season.

 

Good signing?

Clarke knows the Championship and played well for Leeds during the 2018-19 campaign.

The 19-year-old, who can also operate as a forward, made four starts and 20 substitute appearances in the Championship for the Whites last season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Both Millwall and Preston are aiming to finish in the top six of the Championship table this season, and the former Leeds winger will be a good signing for either club in that quest.

Leeds United's Jack Clarke warms up during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield United at Elland Road on March 16, 2019 in Leeds, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

