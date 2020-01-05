Report: Premier League boss blocks 32-year-old from joining Aston Villa or West Ham

Bournemouth allegedly won't let Asmir Begovic join a Premier League rival.

According to The Daily Star, Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe won't allow goalkeeper Asmir Begovic to join either Aston Villa or West Ham United.

It's suggested that both Villa and West Ham are keen to land Begovic, who has returned to the South Coast following a loan spell in Azerbaijan with Qarabag.

However, Howe doesn't want to see the Bosnian join another Premier League struggler in January, so he may have to go elsewhere for first-team football.

Begovic is willing to take a pay cut from his £110,000-a-week deal at the Vitality Stadium in order to leave and play for another club, but it seemingly won't be with Villa or West Ham.

Dean Smith is in the market for a new goalkeeper at Villa after summer signing Tom Heaton was ruled out for the season, whilst West Ham have their own issues between the sticks.

Roberto Jimenez simply isn't good enough to back up Lukasz Fabianski, and the Hammers may have felt that Begovic could offer great cover.

The two sides may now have to look elsewhere though, with the former Premier League title winner with Chelsea facing something of an uncertain transfer window.