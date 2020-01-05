Quick links

Report: Premier League boss blocks 32-year-old from joining Aston Villa or West Ham

Olly Dawes
Asmir Begovic of Bournemouth during a training session at Vitality Stadium on April 05, 2019 in Bournemouth, England.
Bournemouth allegedly won't let Asmir Begovic join a Premier League rival.

Asmir Begovic of Bournemouth during pre-season friendly between AFC Bournemouth and AFC Wimbledon at La Manga Club on July 16, 2019 in Cartagena, Spain.

According to The Daily Star, Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe won't allow goalkeeper Asmir Begovic to join either Aston Villa or West Ham United.

It's suggested that both Villa and West Ham are keen to land Begovic, who has returned to the South Coast following a loan spell in Azerbaijan with Qarabag.

 

However, Howe doesn't want to see the Bosnian join another Premier League struggler in January, so he may have to go elsewhere for first-team football.

Begovic is willing to take a pay cut from his £110,000-a-week deal at the Vitality Stadium in order to leave and play for another club, but it seemingly won't be with Villa or West Ham.

Dean Smith is in the market for a new goalkeeper at Villa after summer signing Tom Heaton was ruled out for the season, whilst West Ham have their own issues between the sticks.

Eddie Howe of Bournemouth after his sides 4-0 win during the FA Cup Third Round match between AFC Bournemouth and Luton Town at Vitality Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Bournemouth, England.

Roberto Jimenez simply isn't good enough to back up Lukasz Fabianski, and the Hammers may have felt that Begovic could offer great cover.

The two sides may now have to look elsewhere though, with the former Premier League title winner with Chelsea facing something of an uncertain transfer window.

Asmir Begovic of Bournemouth during a training session at Vitality Stadium on April 05, 2019 in Bournemouth, England.

