Report: One striker will cost £5m, another £1.5m, and Celtic want both

Andraz Sporar of Slovan Bratislava and Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp are reportedly on Celtic’s radar.

According to The Sunday Post, Celtic manager Neil Lennon wants to sign both Andraz Sporar and Billy Sharp in the January transfer window.

Sporar is at Slovan Bratislava at the moment and will cost Celtic £5 million in transfer fees, according to the report, which also claims that talks are underway over the transfer of the 25-year-old striker.

The Sunday Post (print edition, page 72, January 5, 2020) has claimed that a double deal will cost the Hoops £6.5m, meaning that the Scottish Premiership giants will have to pay Sheffield United in the Premier League in England £1.5m for the 33-year-old striker.

Good signings for Celtic?

Sporar is a very good striker, and at 25, the Slovenia international is at the right age to make the move to Celtic and make an immediate impact.

According to The Sunday Post, the striker has scored 20 goals in 26 matches for club and country so far this season.

Sharp is struggling for playing time at United, but the former Southampton and Leeds United striker has a proven track record in the lower leagues in England, and the 33-year-old will be a smart signing for Celtic in the short term at least.