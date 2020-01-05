Quick links

Report: One striker will cost £5m, another £1.5m, and Celtic want both

Subhankar Mondal
General view outside the stadium ahead of the UEFA Europa League group E match between Celtic FC and Stade Rennes at Celtic Park on November 28, 2019 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Andraz Sporar of Slovan Bratislava and Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp are reportedly on Celtic’s radar.

Billy Sharp of Sheffield United reacts after he misses a late chance during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Sheffield United at Etihad Stadium on December 29, 2019 in...

According to The Sunday Post, Celtic manager Neil Lennon wants to sign both Andraz Sporar and Billy Sharp in the January transfer window.

Sporar is at Slovan Bratislava at the moment and will cost Celtic £5 million in transfer fees, according to the report, which also claims that talks are underway over the transfer of the 25-year-old striker.

The Sunday Post (print edition, page 72, January 5, 2020) has claimed that a double deal will cost the Hoops £6.5m, meaning that the Scottish Premiership giants will have to pay Sheffield United in the Premier League in England £1.5m for the 33-year-old striker.

 

Good signings for Celtic?

Sporar is a very good striker, and at 25, the Slovenia international is at the right age to make the move to Celtic and make an immediate impact.

According to The Sunday Post, the striker has scored 20 goals in 26 matches for club and country so far this season.

Sharp is struggling for playing time at United, but the former Southampton and Leeds United striker has a proven track record in the lower leagues in England, and the 33-year-old will be a smart signing for Celtic in the short term at least.

Domagoj Vida (R) of Besiktas and Andraz Sporar of Slovan Bratislava vie for the ball during the UEFA Europa League Group K match between Besiktas and Slovan Bratislava at Vodafone Park in...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

