Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: Newcastle in talks to sign Tottenham-linked striker on loan

Olly Dawes
Krzysztof Piatek of AC Milan celebrates after scoring the his goal during the Serie A match between AC Milan and SS Lazio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on November 3, 2019 in Milan, Italy.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek is reportedly wanted by Newcastle United.

Krzysztof Piatek of AC Milan celebrates after scoring the his goal during the Serie A match between AC Milan and SS Lazio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on November 3, 2019 in Milan, Italy.

According to The Sun, Newcastle United are in talks with AC Milan about a deal to sign striker Krzysztof Piatek on loan.

It's suggested that Zlatan Ibrahimovic's move to the San Siro is giving Newcastle hope of a deal, with Steve Bruce pushing for Piatek's signing.

Newcastle do have cash to spend, but would like to take Piatek on loan with a view to a permanent move as they search for a spark up top.

 

Piatek, 24, hit the headlines last season with 13 goals in his first 19 games for Genoa, earning himself a big-money January move to Milan.

The Pole started well at the San Siro with nine goals in 18 games, but hasn't enjoyed quite as much success this term, notching just four goals.

Milan may already be willing to move on from Piatek after signing Ibrahimovic, and Newcastle are now keen to bring him in on loan with a potential permanent move in the future.

Krzysztof Piatek of AC Milan celebrates his second goal during the Serie A match between Atalanta BC and AC Milan at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on February 16, 2019 in Bergamo, Italy.

That would be quite the coup for Newcastle, who may already be seeking another striker after seeing summer signing Joelinton struggle in front of goal.

A penalty box poacher who clearly has goals in him, Piatek could give Newcastle a spark – but with Tottenham Hotspur keen after Harry Kane's injury (Calciomercato), the Magpies may face a battle with Jose Mourinho for the striker's signature.

A move to Spurs may seem more appealing given their Champions League status, but Newcastle may offer better long-term playing opportunities, and Bruce will be hoping that he can tempt the striker to St James' Park this month.

Krzysztof Piatek (Genoa CFC) before the Serie A football match between Torino FC and Genoa CFC at Olympic Grande Torino Stadium on December 02, 2018 in Turin, Italy.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch