Report: Manager willing to send international player to Aston Villa

Subhankar Mondal
Scott Hogan is on loan at Stoke City from Aston Villa.

According to The Daily Mail, Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill is willing to let Scott Hogan go back to his parent club Aston Villa in the January transfer window.

Hogan joined Championship club Stoke on a season-long loan deal from Premier League outfit Villa in the summer transfer window.

The Republic of Ireland international forward has failed to make a massive impact at the Potters, and has made four starts and nine substitute appearances in the Championship so far this season, scoring three goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

 

The Daily Mail has claimed that Stoke manager O'Neill is willing to let the 27-year-old - who can also operate as a winger - cut short his loan spell at the Potters.

Uncertain future

Hogan has failed to make an impact at Villa, and it is hard to see manager Dean Smith include him in the Premier League squad for the second half of the season.

Failure to do well at Stoke could see the 27-year-old forward struggle to find a club at the top end of the Championship to take him on loan.

