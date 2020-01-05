Report: Leeds United want Sheffield United’s Luke Freeman

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United are reportedly interested in Sheffield United’s Luke Freeman.

Leeds United are interested in signing Luke Freeman from Sheffield United in the January transfer window, according to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 61, January 5, 2020).

It has been reported that Leeds are planning to make a “shock” move for Freeman, who joined their Yorkshire rivals United from Queens Park Rangers in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by The Daily Mail to be worth £5 million.

The former England Under-17 international striker has failed to make an impact at the Blades so far this season, making three starts and six substitute appearances in the Premier League, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for Leeds United?

With Eddie Nketiah going back to Arsenal, Leeds do need to sign a new striker in the January transfer window, and Freeman does seem a good option.

The 27-year-old scored seven goals and provided six assists in 43 Championship appearances for QPR last season, while in 2017-18, he scored five goals and provided 12 assists in the league for Rangers, according to WhoScored.