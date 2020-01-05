Quick links

Report: Leeds United want Sheffield United’s Luke Freeman

Matteo Guendouzi of Arsenal and Luke Freeman of Sheffield United during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Arsenal FC at Bramall Lane on October 21, 2019 in Sheffield,...
Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United are reportedly interested in Sheffield United’s Luke Freeman.

Luke Freeman of Sheffield United and Jorginho and Ross Barkely of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge on August 31, 2019 in...

Leeds United are interested in signing Luke Freeman from Sheffield United in the January transfer window, according to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 61, January 5, 2020).

It has been reported that Leeds are planning to make a “shock” move for Freeman, who joined their Yorkshire rivals United from Queens Park Rangers in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by The Daily Mail to be worth £5 million.

The former England Under-17 international striker has failed to make an impact at the Blades so far this season, making three starts and six substitute appearances in the Premier League, according to WhoScored.

 

Good signing for Leeds United?

With Eddie Nketiah going back to Arsenal, Leeds do need to sign a new striker in the January transfer window, and Freeman does seem a good option.

The 27-year-old scored seven goals and provided six assists in 43 Championship appearances for QPR last season, while in 2017-18, he scored five goals and provided 12 assists in the league for Rangers, according to WhoScored.

Joel Lynch of Sunderland AFC battles for possession with Luke Freeman of Sheffield United during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Sheffield United and Sunderland at Bramall Lane...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

