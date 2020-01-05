Report: Leeds United identify Eddie Nketiah replacement

Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow is reportedly on Leeds United’s radar.

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 61, January 5, 2020), Leeds United are interested in signing Cauley Woodrow from Barnsley in the January transfer window.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Leeds have identified Woodrow as the striker to replace Eddie Nketiah.

Nketiah joined the Whites on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal in the summer of 2019, but the striker has been recalled by the Premier League club due to lack of playing time at Elland Road.

Stats

Woodrow knows the Championship inside out and has a decent track record in the second tier of English football.

So far this season, the 25-year-old striker has scored nine goals and provided one assist in 22 Championship games for Barnsley, according to WhoScored.

During the 2017-18 campaign, the Englishman scored two goals in 331 minutes of Championship football for Bristol City, while in 2016-17, he scored five goals and provided two assists in 14 league fixtures for Burton Albion, according to WhoScored.