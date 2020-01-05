Report: Interested club’s valuation of Tottenham Hotspur player, as Daniel Levy backtracks

Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen is reportedly on Inter Milan’s radar.

According to The Sun, Inter Milan want to sign Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that the Italian giants are willing to pay £20 million for the Denmark international attacking midfielder this month.

Eriksen is out of contract at Spurs at the end of the season and has turned down an offer of £200,000 per week to sign a new deal, according to the report.

According to The Sun, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy wanted as much as £130m as transfer fee for the 27-year-old last season, but he will accept £20m for the former Ajax star now.

Risky move?

Eriksen has not been in great form this season, but there is no doubt that he is of huge importance to Tottenham.

With Spurs challenging for a place in the top four of the Premier League this season and also in the knockout rounds of the Champions League, they need a player of Eriksen’s quality and vision, and letting him go now could adversely affect them during the second half of the campaign.