Report: Crystal Palace have asked about £33m Aston Villa target

Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi.

According to The Daily Mail, Crystal Palace have asked about signing Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea, just like Aston Villa.

It has been reported that Villa are looking for a new striker in the January transfer window, and have asked about Batshuayi as well as Olivier Giroud at Chelsea.

The report has claimed that Palace have asked about the 26-year-old Belgium international as well, but Chelsea do not want him to leave.

Advantage Crystal Palace?

With Villa fighting for survival in the Premier League at the moment, a move to Dean Smith’s side may not appeal to Batshuayi even though the striker will get a lot of playing time due to the long-term injury to Wesley.

However, Palace may have an advantage in the race for the former Marseille striker, as Batshuayi was on loan at Selhurst Park during the second half of the season.

Going back to the Eagles and playing in familiar surroundings may appeal to Batshuayi, who moved to Chelsea from French club Marseille in the summer of 2016 for a transfer fee reported by The Guardian to be worth £33.2 million.