Report: Crystal Palace have asked about £33m Aston Villa target

Michy Batshuayi of Chelsea in action during a training session at Chelsea Training Ground on January 3, 2020 in Cobham, United Kingdom.
Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi.

Michy Batshuayi of Chelsea runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 22, 2019 in London, United...

According to The Daily Mail, Crystal Palace have asked about signing Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea, just like Aston Villa.

It has been reported that Villa are looking for a new striker in the January transfer window, and have asked about Batshuayi as well as Olivier Giroud at Chelsea.

The report has claimed that Palace have asked about the 26-year-old Belgium international as well, but Chelsea do not want him to leave.

 

Advantage Crystal Palace?

With Villa fighting for survival in the Premier League at the moment, a move to Dean Smith’s side may not appeal to Batshuayi even though the striker will get a lot of playing time due to the long-term injury to Wesley.

However, Palace may have an advantage in the race for the former Marseille striker, as Batshuayi was on loan at Selhurst Park during the second half of the season.

Going back to the Eagles and playing in familiar surroundings may appeal to Batshuayi, who moved to Chelsea from French club Marseille in the summer of 2016 for a transfer fee reported by The Guardian to be worth £33.2 million.

Michy Batshuayi and Emerson of Chelsea in action during a training session at Chelsea Training Ground on January 3, 2020 in Cobham, United Kingdom.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

