Report: Celtic beat West Ham United to teen talent, contract this week

According to The Daily Record, Celtic have beaten Newcastle United, West Ham United, Southampton and Leicester City to the signature of Bruno Davidson.

It has been reported that the 15-year-old winger is on the radar of Premier League clubs Leicester, Newcastle, West Ham and Southampton.

However, according to the report, Celtic believe that they have pipped all of them to the signing of the teenager, who is at Edinburgh boys club Hutchison Vale at the moment.

The report has claimed that the Scottish Premiership giants hope to secure the services of the winger on a three-year contract this week.

It has been further stated that Celtic will add the teenager to their development squad at Lennoxtown.

Coup for Celtic

Davidson is a very talented and promising young winger who can be a star in the future, and it is a coup from Celtic to have secured his services.

Celtic have a very good youth academy, and the 15-year-old will develop nicely at the Scottish Premiership club.