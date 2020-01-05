Report bizarrely claims West Ham want £70m signing this month despite Man City interest

West Ham are being strangely linked with Kalidou Koulibaly.

According to the Daily Express, West Ham United are interested in signing Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly despite interest from the Premier League's elite.

It's claimed that the Hammers – somewhat bizarrely – are targeting the centre back during this month's transfer window as David Moyes eyes new additions.

Napoli allegedly want £70million for Koulibaly, which would of course be a West Ham transfer record by some way, and Manchester City are thought to be interested.

Tottenham Hotspur are also described as long-term admirers, meaning that if West Ham boldly entered this transfer race, they'll face massive competition.

Verdict

The phrase 'silly season' is often mentioned around the transfer windows, but it really couldn't be more appropriate than right here.

There is virtually no way Koulibaly would make the move to the London Stadium, even if he is interested in a move to the Premier League.

The 28-year-old could have his pick of European clubs, and a move to a West Ham side battling against relegation as things stand doesn't exactly smack of a forward move.

West Ham surely can't afford to splash £70million on one signing this month, the drop is too big and there are too many better-placed clubs, so we're ruling this one as being wide of the mark.