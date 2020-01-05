Report: Aston Villa want double deal for Championship duo, one will cost £10m

Aston Villa reportedly want two Middlesbrough players this month.

According to TEAMtalk, Aston Villa want to bring in Middlesbrough duo Darren Randolph and Britt Assombalonga during this month's transfer window.

It's suggested that the Boro duo are on Villa's radar this month as they pursue new signings after a couple of massive injury blows.

Goalkeeper Tom Heaton and striker Wesley have both suffered long-term injuries, meaning they're likely to miss the rest of the season.

Randolph and Assombalonga fit as potential replacements for the pair, and Boro may actually be willing to part with both players.

The rise of young goalkeeper Aynsley Pears means they may cash in on 32-year-old Randolph, whilst around £10million will be enough to get Assombalonga.

Randolph has Premier League experience with West Ham United, meaning he can slot in without much adjusting, and he already knows the area too having turned out for Birmingham City.

Assombalonga would be a little more of a gamble given his recent injuries, and he has scored just six times in 20 league games this season, having finished last term with 14.

The 27-year-old may fancy a crack at Premier League football, but Villa fans would be forgiven for wanting a striker with more top-flight experience.