Report: Aston Villa offered ex-Premier League striker for free, Sherwood once failed to sign him

According to The Mirror, Aston Villa have been offered the chance to sign Emmanuel Adebayor on a free transfer.

It's claimed that the veteran's name has been put forward to Dean Smith and co as they desperately look for a striker signing this month.

Big-money summer signing Wesley is now set to miss the rest of the season through injury, and with Jonathan Kodjia and Keinan Davis the only other options at Smith's disposal, a signing is imperative.

Yet with limited money to spend, Villa may need to get creative – and free agent Adebayor may be appealing after leaving Kayserispor in Turkey last month.

Adebayor, 35, played just eight games for Kayserispor after signing from Turkish rivals Basaksehir, scoring two goals whilst notching an assist.

The Togolese hitman is coming towards the end of his career and simply isn't the player we saw with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

An interesting twist is that Villa tried to sign Adebayor in 2015, even giving him a tour of their training ground before a deal fell apart, as reported by The Guardian.

Tim Sherwood had hoped to sign Adebayor for Villa, yet almost five years on, it could yet be Smith who ends up bringing the striker to Villa Park.