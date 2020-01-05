Quick links

Report: Aston Villa and Newcastle United may join race for £27m player

Cenk Tosun (L) and Gylfi Sigurdsson of Everton react during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Arsenal FC at Goodison Park on December 21, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in Everton striker Cenk Tosun.

Cenk Tosun of Everton misses in the penalty shoot-out during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Everton FC and Leicester FC at Goodison Park on December 18, 2019 in Liverpool,...

According to The Daily Mail, Newcastle United and Aston Villa may join Crystal Palace in the race to sign Cenk Tosun from Everton in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Palace want to secure the services of Tosun from Premier League rivals Everton this month.

The report has claimed that both Newcastle and Villa may make a move, as the Magpies and the Villans are looking for a striker.

 

Disappointing Everton spell

Tosun joined Everton from Besiktas in January 2018 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £27 million and was expected to be a big player for the Merseyside outfit.

However, the Turkey international striker has failed to make a huge impact at the Toffees and is not a regular in the team.

According to WhoScored, the 28-year-old has played just 290 minutes in the Premier League for Everton so far this season, while during the 2018-19 campaign, the Turkey international made 10 starts and 15 substitute appearances in the league, scoring three goals and providing three assists in the process.

Cenk Tosun of Everton stretches for the ball during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Arsenal FC at Goodison Park on December 21, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

