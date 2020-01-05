Report: £52m winger has offers from Premier League clubs after Arsenal, Spurs rumours

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on Thomas Lemar.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Atletico Madrid winger Thomas Lemar has offers from unnamed Premier League clubs – and the La Liga side may need to get rid.

It's suggested that Atletico are in talks with Paris Saint-Germain about a deal for Cavani this month, despite a pre-contract agreement already being in the pipeline.

Yet in order to bring in the Uruguayan early, Atletico need to offload somebody – and winger Lemar is thought to be a prime candidate to go, having failed to really live up to his £52million price tag from 18 months ago (Daily Mail).

The report notes that offers from unnamed Premier League clubs have been made, which will leave fans thinking of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Foot Mercato reported just days ago that Tottenham want to take Lemar on loan with a view to a permanent move, but Arsenal are rivalling them.

Atletico may prefer to sell him in order to fund the Cavani move, but whether either Arsenal or Spurs can come up with the money remains to be seen.

He fits in well at Spurs due to his work rate, as Jose Mourinho will value that highly, whilst he can be creative and skilful from the left flank too.

Lemar could also provide some balance to the Arsenal attack on the left, enabling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to play up front, so the Frenchman may fell face a big month with his Atletico future unsure.