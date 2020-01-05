Quick links

Rangers coach and Gary Lineker react to Curtis Jones's goal

Curtis Jones of Liverpool during the Premier League 2 match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on August 19, 2019 in London, England.
A coach at Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers and Gary Lineker were purring over the Liverpool product's effort this evening.

The new year might have already peaked for Liverpool's Curtis Jones.

Liverpool beat Merseyside rivals Everton 1-0 at Anfield this evening to move into the fourth round of the FA Cup.

And not only did the winning goal come from a product of the club's academy, but the 18-year-old midfielder might never score a better goal in his whole career.

Jones played a one-two with Divock Origi, before whipping the ball into the top corner beyond a powerless Jordan Pickford from the edge of the box.

 

Here's how Gary Lineker reacted to the 'incredible' strike on Twitter.

Michael Beale, a first-team coach under Steven Gerrard at Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers, has previously worked with Jones at Melwood, and here's how he reacted on social media:

Unless he scores the winning goal in a Champions League final, 2020 might not get much better for Jones than that.

Not only was it a wondergoal for his boyhood club, but it came against Everton of all teams and everything might be downhill from here for the teenage star over the next 12 months.

Curtis Jones of Liverpool during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Tranmere Rovers and Liverpool at Prenton Park on July 11, 2019 in Birkenhead, England.

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

