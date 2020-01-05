Rangers coach and Gary Lineker react to Curtis Jones's goal

A coach at Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers and Gary Lineker were purring over the Liverpool product's effort this evening.

The new year might have already peaked for Liverpool's Curtis Jones.

Liverpool beat Merseyside rivals Everton 1-0 at Anfield this evening to move into the fourth round of the FA Cup.

And not only did the winning goal come from a product of the club's academy, but the 18-year-old midfielder might never score a better goal in his whole career.

Jones played a one-two with Divock Origi, before whipping the ball into the top corner beyond a powerless Jordan Pickford from the edge of the box.

Here's how Gary Lineker reacted to the 'incredible' strike on Twitter.

Incredible goal from Curtis Jones for @LFC and it appears the Anfield wait for @Everton will go on. ‍♂️ — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 5, 2020

Michael Beale, a first-team coach under Steven Gerrard at Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers, has previously worked with Jones at Melwood, and here's how he reacted on social media:

Unless he scores the winning goal in a Champions League final, 2020 might not get much better for Jones than that.

Not only was it a wondergoal for his boyhood club, but it came against Everton of all teams and everything might be downhill from here for the teenage star over the next 12 months.