Player claims interest from clubs other than Liverpool, pleased with final decision

Adrian joined Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in the summer of 2019.

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has told the club’s official website that Spanish clubs wanted to sign him in the summer of 2019.

Adrian joined Liverpool on a free transfer after leaving Premier League rivals West Ham United at the end of last season.

The 33-year-old Spanish goalkeeper has said that he had offers from teams in his homeland, but he is delighted to have made the decision to move to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Adrian told Liverpool’s official website: “It was a long summer with many negotiations with different clubs, with Spanish clubs that called me because I was out of contract, but I think the patience I have inside myself gave me the power to take the right decision and finally I think the best club that could have called me was the club who called me.

“So, I am here right now, I am enjoying the moment. I am really, really happy to celebrate my first birthday with the Liverpool family, to keep improving in all areas and hopefully keep winning titles with the team.”

Important player for Liverpool

Alisson may be the first-choice goalkeeper at Liverpool and will remain so for the foreseeable future, but Adrian is a very important player for the Reds.

The Spaniard knows the Premier League inside out, and when the Brazil international was injured, he did step up.

True, the 33-year-old made a few mistakes and could have handled things better between the posts on occasions, but he did a good job overall, and Liverpool can count on him again to do the same should Alisson suffer another injury.