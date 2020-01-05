Quick links

Player claims interest from clubs other than Liverpool, pleased with final decision

(L-R) Divock Origi, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, James Milner, Joseph Gomez, Georginio Wijnaldum, Adrian, Adam Lallana, Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino pose with the Club...
Adrian joined Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in the summer of 2019.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Adrian of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on December 24, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has told the club’s official website that Spanish clubs wanted to sign him in the summer of 2019.

Adrian joined Liverpool on a free transfer after leaving Premier League rivals West Ham United at the end of last season.

The 33-year-old Spanish goalkeeper has said that he had offers from teams in his homeland, but he is delighted to have made the decision to move to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

 

Adrian told Liverpool’s official website: “It was a long summer with many negotiations with different clubs, with Spanish clubs that called me because I was out of contract, but I think the patience I have inside myself gave me the power to take the right decision and finally I think the best club that could have called me was the club who called me.

“So, I am here right now, I am enjoying the moment. I am really, really happy to celebrate my first birthday with the Liverpool family, to keep improving in all areas and hopefully keep winning titles with the team.”

Adrian of Liverpool poses with the Club World Cup trophy after the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final match between Liverpool and CR Flamengo at Khalifa International Stadium on December...

Important player for Liverpool

Alisson may be the first-choice goalkeeper at Liverpool and will remain so for the foreseeable future, but Adrian is a very important player for the Reds.

The Spaniard knows the Premier League inside out, and when the Brazil international was injured, he did step up.

True, the 33-year-old made a few mistakes and could have handled things better between the posts on occasions, but he did a good job overall, and Liverpool can count on him again to do the same should Alisson suffer another injury.

(THE SUN OUT, THGE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Adrian of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on December 31, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

