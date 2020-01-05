Peter Crouch and Alan Shearer praise Liverpool youngster Neco Williams

Jurgen Klopp fielded a number of his youngsters during Liverpool's FA Cup clash against Everton.

Peter Crouch and Alan Shearer were impressed with how 'comfortable' Liverpool teenager, Neco Williams, looked during their FA Cup win against Everton on Sunday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp made a number of changes to his Liverpool side, with youngster Williams coming in at right-back for fellow academy product and first-team star, Trent Alexander-Arnold.

It was only Williams' second start for Liverpool - he impressed on his first when he provided an assist during that dramatic penalty shootout win over Arsenal in the League Cup earlier on in the campaign.

Nonetheless, speaking to Match of the Day on BBC One (05/01/20 at 3:30 pm start), Crouch and Shearer spoke highly of the Welshman, who they think caused problems in attack and defence.

"I thought for me his delivery, his energy, it might take him some time to get in the first-team," Crouch joked. "First couple of minutes, the pressing at Everton. The recovery and then what about this for a cross [to Origi]. He put two or three in like that.

Shearer added: "They have had a good understanding, him and Elliott down that right-hand side. As we have seen some loverly balls whipped in. Elliott has also had one or two neat touches. But he has looked comfortable has Williams, has both defensively and going forward."

What Liverpool's first-team is doing is pretty breathtaking, but what Klopp has in his reserves is even more special.

They have a number of highly-rated talents coming through, and if they can continue to take those forward steps then it won't be too long before they are first-team players.

Winger Harvey Elliott, who joined from Fulham in the summer, is arguably the best talent they have in their ranks, as he shone both in the FA Cup and the League Cup this term.