Our View: Tomorrow could be teen's first and last game for Leeds

Leeds United fans are set to finally clap eyes on Illan Meslier.

The 19-year-old goalkeeper joined the Championship giants on loan from Lorient last summer but hasn't displaced Kiko Casilla between the sticks.

With Leeds prioritising Premier League promotion over the FA Cup, Marcelo Bielsa is going to ring the changes for tomorrow's trip to Arsenal and Meslier will finally make his long-awaited debut.

Thing is, it could also potentially be his last game for the Whites.

If Bielsa's side are dumped out of the competition, which is very possible, then it could represent his last chance to impress Bielsa in a senior game.

Casilla is undeniably Leeds' first-choice keeper and he will start the remaining Championship games, providing he's available to do so.

The Spaniard is facing a potential lengthy ban this year and his hearing is expected to happen soon [The Telegraph].

If Casilla successfully appeals the FA charge then he'll most likely be playing every league game from now until May. If he fails and does pick up a ban, Bielsa probably should sign a more experienced keeper rather than rely on the teenager.

Leeds have a nine-point cushion in the automatic promotion places. Now is not the time for silly gambles and relying on Meslier, who has never kicked a ball in the Championship, would constitute a gamble.

Whatever happens with Casilla, it seems unlikely that Meslier will benefit much by way of playing league football and therefore tomorrow could be his last game if Bielsa's side are knocked out.

The youngster has a bright future, evident by his Under-23 performances, but he hasn't been given enough chances to warrant a permanent move in the summer.