Our View: Aston Villa should push for Liverpool man amid Jurgen Klopp's comments

Adam Lallana started for Liverpool when they recorded a very late win at Aston Villa earlier on in the season.

Whilst the high-flying and unstoppable Liverpool are seemingly set for a quiet January transfer window, the less could be said for Aston Villa.

Dean Smith's side have produced a number of indifferent performances this season – from their strong showing against Liverpool earlier on in the campaign, which pleased the Villa fans despite the defeat, to the utter waffle they produced at Watford before the turn of the year.

Added with Villa's performances, they have also lost two key men in Wesley and Tom Heaton to season-ending injuries, not forgetting that their engine, John McGinn, is also on the sidelines for a considerable amount of time.

That has understandably seen Villa searching the transfer market for players that could come in and help them in their fight, but could a certain Liverpool player in Adam Lallana help them in their cause?

The Liverpool midfielder has already been linked with other clubs this month, the Telegraph claiming that Newcastle United are keen on his services.

Added with that, Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, has remained coy on Lallana's future by saying 'we will wait and see' what happens with the Englishmen regarding his future, as quoted by Liverpool's official website.

Now, it would be difficult trying to prise away a player from a club that is on the verge of winning the Premier League title, not forgetting they won three trophies in 2019, including the Champions League.

But given the noise surrounding Lallana, who joined the Reds from Southampton in 2014 for £25 million [BBC Sport], there isn't really any harm in Villa trying to push for his signature because they may just get the rewards

Nathaniel Clyne opted to join Bournemouth on-loan last January when Liverpool were flying high, so it is possible in trying to pinch a player from Anfield where the trophies are stacking up.

Plus, Villa are in need of a midfielder given what happened to McGinn and Lallana has the off-the-ball work rate and aggression to walk straight into Villa's midfield and improve it by some distance.

Lallana's future seems up in the air, Klopp's is very coy about the idea, and other clubs are expressing an interest, so there's no harm in trying to fish for his signature because Smith will never know what he might end up catching.