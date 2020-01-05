Nottingham Forest reportedly want striker who is ‘very quick’

Diafra Sakho is reportedly on Nottingham Forest’s radar.

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Diafra Sakho in the January transfer window, according to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 61, January 5, 2020).

Sakho is a free agent at the moment, having been released by French club Rennes six months before his contract was due to run out.

Forest reportedly want to secure the services of the 30-year-old Senegal international this month in order to aid their promotion push this season.

Experience

Sakho failed to make an impact at Rennes and spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Bursaspor, but the 30-year-old does have a lot of experience in England.

The Senegal international was on the books of West Ham from 2014 until 2018 and scored some important goals.

Back in December 2014, West Ham co-chairman David Sullivan raved about Sakho, telling The Times that “he is very quick, and a great header of the ball”.

Forest are fourth in the Championship table at the moment with 43 points from 25 matches.