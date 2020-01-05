Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Never-seen-before gem might be about to make Arsenal debut

Shane Callaghan
Tyreece John-Jules of Arsenal challenges Hayden Carter of Blackburn during the PL2 match Arsenal U23 and Blackburn Rovers U23 at Meadow Park on December 06, 2019 in Borehamwood, England.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal's Tyreece John-Jules could potentially get the nod ahead of Eddie Nketiah tomorrow.

Tyreece John-Jules of Arsenal during the PL2 match Arsenal U23 and Blackburn Rovers U23 at Meadow Park on December 06, 2019 in Borehamwood, England.

Arsenal host Leeds United in a third-round FA Cup clash at the Emirates Stadium tomorrow.

Eddie Nketiah is back with the Gunners after being recalled from Marcelo Bielsa's side and ironically his first game could come against the Championship leaders.

But instead, could Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta start never-seen-before striker Tyreece John-Jules?

The 18-year-old striker was promoted to first-team training by Freddie Ljungberg after taking over from Unai Emery on a caretaker basis in November.

 

But John-Jules is yet to make his senior debut for the North Londoners despite brushing shoulders with the club's heavy hitters in training every day.

Despite Arteta's appointment, John-Jules remains in the picture and the teenage marksman was named in a Premier League squad for the first time in last week's defeat by Chelsea.

He didn't get off the bench, but it's clear that Arteta, like Ljungberg, is a fan of the youngster and if the Spanish boss plays fringe players tomorrow then it's definitely possible that one of them is John-Jules.

Nketiah is undeniably the more experienced player, despite being only 20, but Arsenal might want to loan him back out straight away and picking up an injury against his old loan club on Monday night might jeopardise that.

Of course, Arteta also has the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but he can't afford to risk them either while there's still a chance - an admittedly slim one - of finishing in the top four.

Tyreece John-Jules of Arsenal challenges Hayden Carter of Blackburn during the PL2 match Arsenal U23 and Blackburn Rovers U23 at Meadow Park on December 06, 2019 in Borehamwood, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch