Quick links

Arsenal

Chelsea

Premier League

'Need this guy': Some Arsenal fans react to Arteta wanting defender, fear Chelsea move

Olly Dawes
Arsenal fans waving flags during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium on May 5, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal are reportedly pursuing Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake.

Nathan Ake of Bournemouth in the home dressing room before the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Norwich City at Vitality Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Bournemouth, United...

Arsenal may need to dip into the transfer market for a new centre back this month, with Calum Chambers now out for the rest of the season.

A major knee injury sustained against Chelsea means Chambers will be missing for the rest of the campaign, and Mikel Arteta's other options don't look all that great.

David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Shkodran Mustafi are all prone to an error or two, so a new defensive signing this month could materialise.

 

The Telegraph now report that Arsenal are keen on Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake, and have been tracking his progress for some time now.

Intriguingly though, new boss Arteta also likes Ake from his time at Manchester City, and would seemingly back a move for the Dutchman.

The 24-year-old is currently out injured, but will be back soon and could provide calmness, composure and the ability to play out from the back.

Nathan Ake of AFC Bournemouth during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and AFC Bournemouth at Emirates Stadium on October 6, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Arsenal fans have been taking to Twitter to react to the rumours, suggesting that Ake is the man the Gunners need at the back, believing that signing proven Premier League players should be the way forward.

Whilst some are excited about the prospect of a partnership with William Saliba moving forward, others are fearing that a move just won't happen because Ake's former club Chelsea will swoop in and sign him.

Arsenal fans waving flags during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium on May 5, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch