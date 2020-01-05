'Need this guy': Some Arsenal fans react to Arteta wanting defender, fear Chelsea move

Arsenal are reportedly pursuing Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake.

Arsenal may need to dip into the transfer market for a new centre back this month, with Calum Chambers now out for the rest of the season.

A major knee injury sustained against Chelsea means Chambers will be missing for the rest of the campaign, and Mikel Arteta's other options don't look all that great.

David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Shkodran Mustafi are all prone to an error or two, so a new defensive signing this month could materialise.

The Telegraph now report that Arsenal are keen on Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake, and have been tracking his progress for some time now.

Intriguingly though, new boss Arteta also likes Ake from his time at Manchester City, and would seemingly back a move for the Dutchman.

The 24-year-old is currently out injured, but will be back soon and could provide calmness, composure and the ability to play out from the back.

Arsenal fans have been taking to Twitter to react to the rumours, suggesting that Ake is the man the Gunners need at the back, believing that signing proven Premier League players should be the way forward.

Whilst some are excited about the prospect of a partnership with William Saliba moving forward, others are fearing that a move just won't happen because Ake's former club Chelsea will swoop in and sign him.

