Mixu Paatelainen praises Rangers midfielder and reported Arsenal target Glen Kamara

Glasgow Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is reportedly on Arsenal’s radar.

Glen Kamara of Rangers

Mixu Paatelainen has spoken highly of Rangers midfielder and reported Arsenal target Glen Kamara to The Glasgow Evening Times.

Kamara has been linked with a move to Arsenal, with The Daily Mail claiming that the Premier League club have scouted 24-year-old Finland international midfielder this season.

The Gunners released the midfielder in 2017, and since then, he has developed his game, and after a strong spell at Dundee, moved to Rangers in January 2019.

Kamara has established himself as an important player in manager Steven Gerrard’s team, and former Finland manager Paatelainen - who earned 70 caps for his country - has raved about the midfielder and has suggested that he should stay at Rangers.

Paatelainen told The Glasgow Evening Times about Kamara: “He is fantastic and he is someone who can unlock defences and also keep the ball and be solid. He has been very important.

“He is a fantastic character. He is quiet, a model professional, and on the pitch he is very confident and he doesn’t shy away from the responsibility of making things happen.”

Paatelainen added: “That will be down to Rangers because he is contacted to Rangers and obviously Glen and his advisors as well. They know what he will do next.

“But I think where he is at the moment is the best place for him. He is at a big club, he is playing European football and he is a regular player in a starting line-up that is doing very well.”

Back to Arsenal?

Arsenal could do with a player like Kamara in their midfield department, and the Finland international himself may feel that he has unfinished business at the Emirates Stadium.

However, Rangers are having a wonderful season and could win the Scottish Premiership title, and it would be sensible of Kamara to stay at Ibrox and be part of that quest.