Micah Richards refuses to concede that the Premier League title is heading to Liverpool

Liverpool are 14 points ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League table.

Micah Richards has warned Liverpool that the Premier League title race is 'not over' as he thinks that Manchester City still have a chance of keeping their crown.

Liverpool are 14 points clear of Pep Guardiola's side in the table – the Merseyside club also have a game in hand – as many think that the title will now, without a doubt, head to Anfield.

The Reds have looked utterly unstoppable this season, from back to front, as it seems that it is only a matter of time before they end their English title drought.

Speaking to Football Focus on BBC One (04/01/20 at 12:25 pm), Richards was asked whether he was going to concede that the title is heading to Anfield as he gave this response.

“Nope, I am not going to do that today,” Richards told Football Focus. “It's not over until it's mathematically over. But I have to give credit to Liverpool, they are a fantastic team.

Richards was asked again for clarification that he thinks Man City can still win the title: “You have just asked me that,” the former City defender replied. “It's not over yet, no. You fight till the end!”

Liverpool's game in hand will be against David Moyes' West Ham at the end of January, as the title leaders could be a mammoth 16 points ahead of second-placed Leicester City if they continue in their way.

With the way Klopp's side are going, they won't just win the Premier League title, they will utterly annihilate every record in front of them.

The Reds will have a little break from Premier League action, as they will take on rivals Everton in the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon.