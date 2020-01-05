Maurizio Sarri reportedly wants Chelsea player he used in 10 league games

Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri is reportedly on Juventus’s radar.

According to Calciomercato.com, Juventus have made contact with the entourage of Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri.

The report has claimed that Palmieri knows that he will be the first-choice left-back at Juventus, with Chelsea willing to sell the 25-year-old in the January transfer window.

The Italian giants plan to sign the Italy international in the summer of 2020, but the European giants could make a move for him this month, according to the report.

The report has added that since Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri would welcome him straightaway, a loan offer with an obligation to buy could be made this month.

Stats

Palmieri joined Chelsea from AS Roma in January 2018 for an initial transfer fee reported by Sky Sports to be worth £17.6 million.

The left-back has played 12 times in the Premier League for the Blues so far this season, while during the 2018-19 campaign - when Sarri was the manager of Chelsea - the former Santos star made seven starts and three substitute appearances in the league for the London club, according to WhoScored.