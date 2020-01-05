Mark Lawrenson shares hilarious text message exchange with West Ham manager David Moyes

West Ham United take on Gillingham in the FA Cup on Sunday evening.

Mark Lawrenson has hilariously shared how he text David Moyes that he is the 'manager of the year' moments after West Ham's win over Bournemouth on New Year's Day and how he responded by saying 'I should resign now'.

West Ham opted to return to Moyes following the sacking of Manuel Pellegrini, with the Hammers thrashing Bournemouth in his first game in charge.

It was a welcome victory for the East London club, who produced arguably their most comfortable victory of the season.

Nonetheless, speaking to Football Focus on BBC One (04/01/20 at 12:35 pm), former Liverpool defender, Lawrenson, shared a text message conversation he had with Moyes following that comprehensive win against the Cherries.

"I text him straight away [after the Bournemouth win] and I said 'Manager of the Year' because that was the first game in 2020," Lawrenson told Football Focus.

"And he texts me back saying, 'Yes, I should resign now'." I then said, 'you're not wrong'."

Life has started perfectly for Moyes in his second stint at the London Stadium, but the hard work will start now, as expectations will rise.

One problem West Ham had under Pellegrini was their inability to beat lower league opposition during cup matches and that's a trap Moyes will not want to fall under.

Either way, if Moyes can get the Hammers climbing up the table in these coming weeks and months then those who were unsure about whether he should have returned to the club will be changing their minds.