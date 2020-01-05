Quick links

Mark Lawrenson shares hilarious text message exchange with West Ham manager David Moyes

David Moyes of West Ham United during training at Rush Green on January 3, 2020 in Romford, England.
West Ham United take on Gillingham in the FA Cup on Sunday evening.

Mark Lawrenson BBC pundit watches the game during The Emirates FA Cup Third Round Replay between Burnley and Sunderland at Turf Moor on January 17, 2017 in Burnley, England.

Mark Lawrenson has hilariously shared how he text David Moyes that he is the 'manager of the year' moments after West Ham's win over Bournemouth on New Year's Day and how he responded by saying 'I should resign now'.

West Ham opted to return to Moyes following the sacking of Manuel Pellegrini, with the Hammers thrashing Bournemouth in his first game in charge.

It was a welcome victory for the East London club, who produced arguably their most comfortable victory of the season.

 

Nonetheless, speaking to Football Focus on BBC One (04/01/20 at 12:35 pm), former Liverpool defender, Lawrenson, shared a text message conversation he had with Moyes following that comprehensive win against the Cherries. 

"I text him straight away [after the Bournemouth win] and I said 'Manager of the Year' because that was the first game in 2020," Lawrenson told Football Focus.

"And he texts me back saying, 'Yes, I should resign now'."  I then said, 'you're not wrong'."

David Moyes , manager of West Ham United speaks with Felipe Anderson of West Ham United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and AFC Bournemouth at London Stadium on...

Life has started perfectly for Moyes in his second stint at the London Stadium, but the hard work will start now, as expectations will rise.

One problem West Ham had under Pellegrini was their inability to beat lower league opposition during cup matches and that's a trap Moyes will not want to fall under.

Either way, if Moyes can get the Hammers climbing up the table in these coming weeks and months then those who were unsure about whether he should have returned to the club will be changing their minds.  

David Moyes, Manager of West Ham United acknowledges the fans after the Premier League match between West Ham United and AFC Bournemouth at London Stadium on January 01, 2020 in London,...

