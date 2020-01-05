Mark Lawrenson & Micah Richards comment on 'underrated' Liverpool player

Jordan Henderson produced one of his best displays of the season when Liverpool beat Sheffield United on Thursday in the Premier League.

Mark Lawrenson thinks that Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson is 'no longer underrated', whilst his fellow pundit, Micah Richards, thinks that he has had a 'terrific season'.

BBC Sport pundit, Richards, also felt that Henderson was 'world-class' after he put in yet another brilliant display during Liverpool's 2-0 win against Sheffield United on Thursday.

Henderson walked away with the Man of the Match during that encounter, as Liverpool outclassed and eased passed a side that had lost only one game on the road in 2019.

Speaking to Football Focus on BBC One (04/01/20 at 12:25 pm), Richards and Lawrenson shared their thoughts on Henderson after his display from Thursday.

"I think Henderson has been terrific this season," Richards told Football Focus. "I did mention on the radio that he is world-class and I got chastised for it. But I think he's so underrated. Him and James Milner."

Lawrenson added: "But he's not underrated anymore, I don't think."

It has been an unbelievable rise for Henderson during these past few years because he has gone from a player who was struggling at Anfield during the early part of his career to one who has blossomed into a modern-day great.

He has played various roles at Liverpool and he is always seemingly proving critics wrong. But he answered them in the best possible manner in Madrid many months ago now.

Liverpool take on their neighbours, Everton, in the FA Cup on Sunday and given the number of games Henderson has played in recent weeks, it wouldn't be a surprise if Jurgen Klopp does decide to rest his midfield marshall.