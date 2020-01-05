Marcelo Bielsa thinks Leeds fans have to 'value' Patrick Bamford

Patrick Bamford has been producing strong performances for Leeds United this season.

Marcelo Bielsa has claimed that Patrick Bamford has 'proved' himself all season for Leeds as he thinks that fans 'have to value' what he brings to the table.

Bamford has been number one at Leeds since the start of the season, but during his barren spells, there were calls for the manager to replace him with Eddie Nketiah.

Even when things were going well, with Nketiah constantly producing the goals from the bench, fans even wanted the duo to start together, but Bielsa opted against it.

In the end, it has paid off because he is performing at a high standard, and as posted by LS11's official YouTube account, Bielsa touched upon that ahead of their game against Arsenal on Monday night.

On whether Leeds saw the value of Bamford when he came on v Albion: "Bamford has proved his performance throughout the Championship," Bielsa told his press conference.

"And honestly Bamford has done enough in every match to value what he does in every match. We have to value what he has in every match.

"Even if you have to prove in every match yourself again. This is a rule for all the players. But we always recognise the importance Bamford has and we think the same of Nketiah when he played."

Bamford's constant first-team starts in the Championship has resulted in Arsenal recalling Nketiah from his season-long loan spell at Elland Road.

It now makes Bamford an even more important figure at the top because without him there isn't any real senior figure that can step up into his shoes.

Tyler Roberts can play in that role, but Leeds and Bielsa will need to dip into the market and add more competition for Bamford because he and Leeds are going to need it.