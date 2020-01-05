Liverpool fans react on Twitter to Port Vale supporters chant towards Manchester City

Liverpool are 14 points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League table.

Liverpool fans on Twitter have enjoyed the fact that Port Vale supporters were taunting Manchester City with a rendition of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' yesterday.

Vale were playing Manchester City in the FA Cup at the Etihad, and to taunt their opponents, the away supporters began signing Liverpool's famous song in order to wind up their Premier League title rivals.

In recent years, City's rivalry with Liverpool has grown, with the duo the best two sides in the Premier League, but they are separated by a big margin in the table this season.

Pep Guardiola's side are the current Premier League champions and many were expecting the duo to be a lot closer than they are this season.

But it is the Reds who are leading the Manchester club by 14 points, as a major slip-up is the only thing preventing Jurgen Klopp from ending Liverpool's English title-drought.

City were the last team to beat the Reds in the Premier League, and whilst the Merseyside club are only focused on winning the title, they are on course to going unbeaten this term.

Nonetheless, the Liverpool fans did enjoy Vale supporters using YNWA to taunt City at the Etihad yesterday - but it would have been the City fans who had the last laugh because they did win 4-1 to knock the League Two side out of the FA Cup.

Here is a selection of Liverpool fans reacting to Vale's chants at the Etihad:

