Leeds United fans react to Alfie McCalmont display for U23s

Alfie McCalmont played well for the Leeds United Under-23 side on Sunday.

Leeds United fans have praised Alfie McCalmont on Twitter for his performance for the Under-23 side against their Hull City counterparts on Sunday.

McCalmont started for the Leeds Under-23 team against their Hull counterparts at Thorp Arch in the Professional Development League.

The 19-year-old central midfielder produced a brilliant performance in the middle of the park and also scored in the 80th minute.

The teenager was involved in the Whites’ opening goal as well, and some Leeds fans watching the match were hugely impressed with the Northern Ireland international, as shown in the following posts on Twitter.

Player Steve, absolutely player. Kalvin Phillips long term replacement. — Conor McGilligan (@Conor_ALTV) January 5, 2020

Now this boy looks like he may be able to step up — Andy.ridge (@Andyridge2) January 5, 2020

Get him in the squad tomorrow!! — James Gibson (@JamesGibbo11) January 5, 2020

What a player he is — Dan Paton (@DanPaton5) January 5, 2020

The one player I'm surprised isn't being involved with the first team more. Especially when he can play in the Phillips or Klich role, he's top class. — Shaun (@LUFC1992_) January 5, 2020

Quality goal McCalmant can play DM and as an 8 can’t be far away from match day Squad — Kenny Brown (@kennybrown1964) January 5, 2020

First-team chances

McCalmont has played twice for the Leeds senior team this season, both in the EFL Cup, and the teenager has yet to make himself a regular for head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

It is hard to see the central midfielder become a first-team regular in the coming months, but he could get chances.

If the Northern Ireland international does get playing time under Bielsa, then he should make the most of it and impress the Leeds boss.