Leeds United fans react to Alfie McCalmont display for U23s

Subhankar Mondal
Ciaron Brown of Northern Ireland, Marco Reus of Germany and Alfie McCalmont of Northern Ireland battle for the ball during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier match between Northern Ireland and...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Alfie McCalmont played well for the Leeds United Under-23 side on Sunday.



Leeds United fans have praised Alfie McCalmont on Twitter for his performance for the Under-23 side against their Hull City counterparts on Sunday.

McCalmont started for the Leeds Under-23 team against their Hull counterparts at Thorp Arch in the Professional Development League.

The 19-year-old central midfielder produced a brilliant performance in the middle of the park and also scored in the 80th minute.

 

The teenager was involved in the Whites’ opening goal as well, and some Leeds fans watching the match were hugely impressed with the Northern Ireland international, as shown in the following posts on Twitter.

First-team chances

McCalmont has played twice for the Leeds senior team this season, both in the EFL Cup, and the teenager has yet to make himself a regular for head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

It is hard to see the central midfielder become a first-team regular in the coming months, but he could get chances.

If the Northern Ireland international does get playing time under Bielsa, then he should make the most of it and impress the Leeds boss.

A general view inside the stadium ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Preston North End at Elland Road on December 26, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

