Jose Mourinho names two Tottenham stars who changed the game

Erik Lamela and Giovani Lo Celso impressed for Tottenham Hotspur off the bench today.

Jose Mourinho has singled out Erik Lamela and Giovani Lo Celso for their cameos in Tottenham Hotspur's draw at Middlesbrough this afternoon.

Spurs drew 1-1 with the Championship outfit at The Riverside Stadium.

For a while it looked like the second-tier side may upset Mourinho's Tottenham in this third-round FA Cup clash after Ashley Fletcher opened the scoring on 50 minutes.

But Lucas Moura equalised for the visitors just after the hour mark, though Mourinho's side couldn't force a winner.

The Portuguese manager introduced Lamela and Lo Celso five minutes before Lucas's header, which was set up by Serge Aurier.

And the Tottenham boss suggests that the pair changed the game for Spurs.

He said to BBC Sport: "Giovani lo Celso and Erik Lamela helped us a lot. Lamela and Lo Celso gave us more ball. We played well very in the last 20 minutes, we were just missing a second goal."

The North Londoners lacked a cutting edge up front without the injured Harry Kane, who missed out with a hamstring problem.

Instead, Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura started in a two-pronged attack but it didn't have a huge effect for the Premier League side, who now do it all again with Boro in the replay.