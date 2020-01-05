Jamie O'Hara urges Tottenham to replace Serge Aurier and Jan Vertonghen

Tottenham Hotspur recorded a draw at Middlesbrough in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Sky Sports pundit, Jamie O'Hara, has urged Jose Mourinho to replace Serge Aurier and Jan Vertonghen at Tottenham this month.

O'Hara had just watched Spurs record a 1-1 draw against Championship side Middlesbrough in the FA Cup where their defensive issues showed themselves in a negative light once again.

Both Vertonghen and Aurier started that encounter, as O'Hara feels the right-back is a player who 'lets you down' and if Mourinho wants to take that next step, they need replacing.

A replay doesn't help Tottenham's cause, but they are still in the competition and Mourinho was brought to the club to help them get back into the Champions League places and win trophies.

Nonetheless, speaking to Sky Sports News (05/01/20 4:05 pm), O'Hara shared what Mourinho needs to do during the January transfer window.

"The problem with Tottenham is that has worn off, the first instance of a new manager comes in and you give that extra 10%, that's worn off now," O'Hara told Sky Sports.

"He has to now start stamping his authority on the team and improve them defensively now. Yes, they have picked up results. And, yes, they have got points on the board. But he has to make some changes and get it right and get it right quick.

"Every Spurs fans know, they need to get a centra-half, they need a left-back and they need a right-back. Aurier is good, but defensively he lets you down. Vertonghen, no-one knows whether he staying or coming or going. If they can strengthen [at the back this month] get a couple of good players in, world-class players we are talking about, then we will see a better Spurs."

Vertonghen's contract at Tottenham is due to expire at the end of the season, so his current form, age and his deal soon-to-be expiring doesn't help his current cause.

As for Aurier, he has been error-prone since the day he joined Spurs and not many fans would be bothered if he were to leave. Whilst Vertonghen is playing poorly, he has proven before what he is all about and it is a case of whether he can get that all back.