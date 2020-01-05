Quick links

Leeds United

'He's supposedly sick': Manager slates Leeds flop Marcelo Bielsa liked

Shane Callaghan
Leeds United's Lewis Baker during the Sky Bet Championship match between City and Leeds United at Liberty Stadium on August 21, 2018 in Swansea, Wales.
It's been a rocky last year for the man who struggled at Leeds United.

Lewis Baker and Mateusz Klich stand dejected following the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Leeds United and Preston North End at Elland Road on August 28, 2018 in Leeds, England.

It's been a rotten 12 months for former Leeds United loanee Lewis Baker.

This time last year, the Whites were about to send the 24-year-old midfielder back to parent club Chelsea after he struggled in a major way during his loan in West Yorkshire.

From there, Baker, who started two Championship games under Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, joined Reading and then Fortuna Dusseldorf last summer.

But it looks like the German club are about to do the same as Leeds and terminate his loan.

 

Despite a promising start to life in the Bundesliga, the Englishman's performances have tailed off and failing to show up for training over the Christmas period has given rise to suggestions that he could be sent back to West London very soon.

Friedhelm Funkel, head coach of Dusseldorf, told Bild: "He's in London and supposedly sick, I can't check that. Normally he would have been here. I don't know what the reason is that he isn't here.

"What I do know is that Lewis Baker wasn't in the squad against Union Berlin [before Christmas] and should have trained with the others at 10am. But Baker was simply not there during training. There was no excuse in advance."

Despite his struggles over the past 12 months, there's a player in there somewhere and Bielsa actually admitted that he wanted to keep him at Elland Road [Leeds Live].

The Argentine veteran knows his players and if he wanted Baker to stick around then it's probably because there's undeniable potential there.

Whether he fulfills it, however, is a different thing entirely.

Leeds United's Lewis Baker during the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Leeds United at The Den on September 15, 2018 in London, England.

 

