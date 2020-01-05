Quick links

'Hasn't stopped scoring': What Ian Wright once said about Celtic-linked star

Shane Callaghan
Glenn Murray of Brighton is challenged by Kortney Hause of Wolves during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Amex Stadium on...
Celtic are reportedly interested in signing Glenn Murray this month.

Glenn Murray of Brighton and Hove Albion (obscured) celebrates with team mates as he scores their third goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match between West Ham United...

With the January transfer window now open for business, Celtic fans will be reading a lot of rumours over the next month or so.

Sorting the rubbish rumours from those with legs will take some doing, but there will be some erroneous reports over the coming weeks.

And Celtic might just be involved in their first one this morning.

According to The Scottish Mail on Sunday [page 125, 05/01], the Hoops are interested in signing 36-year-old striker Glenn Murray.

 

The Brighton & Hove Albion marksman has fallen out of favour in a big way down South and a winter exit seems on the cards.

Whether he goes to the Hoops or not is another thing entirely.

But despite his age, Murray has been relatively prolific in the Premier League, scoring 15 goals for the Seagulls last season.

Here's what former Celtic man Ian Wright said about him on BBC 5 Live 16 months ago: "It's inspirational for other people to see that people like Glenn Murray - two or three years ago when he left Palace I didn't think that he would have got anywhere near the Premier League again. He went to Brighton, Brighton came up and he hasn't stopped scoring."

Murray is no spring chicken but, by the same token, Celtic don't need one.

Neil Lennon needs an experienced and prolific alternative to Odsonne Edouard, and if Murray was scoring well in the Premier League up until last season then maybe, just maybe, Bhoys fans should hope this rumour is more of a hit than a miss.

BT Sport presenter Jermaine Jenas speaks with Glenn Murray prior to the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur at American Express Community Stadium on...

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

